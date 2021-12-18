Austria makes rules for incomers stricter

No changes to the regime for people transiting the country.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

Austria decided to make rules for incomers stricter shortly before Christmas, announced Slovak State Secretary of the Foreign Affairs Ministry, Martin Klus.

“From Monday, you will avoid quarantine only if, in addition to confirmation about vaccination or recovery from Covid, you also have a PCR test or proof of the third vaccine dose,” Klus wrote on Facebook.

Our paywall policy The Slovak Spectator has decided to make all the articles on the special measures, statistics and basic information about the coronavirus available to everyone. If you appreciate our work and would like to support good journalism, please buy our subscription. We believe this is an issue where accurate and fact-based information is important for people to cope.

With this step Austria aims to limit the expected massive spread of the Omicron variant as much as possible.

From Monday, December 20, only people with proof of vaccination or recovery will be able to enter the country. Otherwise, they have to quarantine themselves for 10 days. It is possible to end the quarantine with a PCR test on fifth day.

The quarantine can be avoided when, in addition to a confirmation of vaccination, a person shows negative PCR test not older than 72 hours, or a confirmation of the third vaccine booster dose.

An exception applies to pregnant women and people who cannot be vaccinated because of health conditions.

Cross-border commuters are still observing 3G rules, so they have to either show a confirmation of vaccination, recovery or negative PCR test.

If a traveller is transiting the country, and this applies to journeying to Schwechat airport and back, there is no change to the regime. When transiting without stopping (besides breaks for refuelling or toilet) there is basically no confirmation needed, Klus reported. Travellers may be asked to prove their final destination to border guards.