"New Rules" and "Don't Start Now" singer to perform in Bratislava

Dua Lipa will play a concert during the Lovestream Festival in summer 2022.

Dua Lipa receives a Brit award, becoming the best female solo artist, on May 11, 2021. (Source: Ian West/PA/AP/TASR)

One of the UK’s biggest music exports, Dua Lipa, will play a show in Bratislava next year.

Organisers of the brand new Lovestream Festival, which will take place at the Tehelné Pole stadium in June 2022, has announced that the London-born artist would headline the event on June 11, which is Saturday.

The US band Red Hot Chili Peppers will headline the festival the next night.

Tickets for Dua Lipa, who only recently received two Brits 2022 nominations, have gone on sale on the December 20 morning.

Break-up anthem "New Rules"

Born in 1995 to Kosovar-Albanian parents, the singer became widely known for her song Be the One, released for the first time in 2015, which earned her a place on the prominent BBC Sound of 2016 list.

video //www.youtube.com/embed/k2qgadSvNyU

Slovak radio stations noticed Lipa thanks to her appearance on Sean Paul’s single No Lie and Martin Garixx’s song Scared to Be Lonely.

Yet, it was the mega hits New Rules and IDGAF off her self-titled debut album that helped her become a heavy-rotation musician in Slovakia and elsewhere.

Her recent collaboration with Elton John on the song Cold Heart, which was remixed by Pnau, is one of the most-played songs on Slovak radio stations these days. Love Again and We’re Good, her latest singles, feature in the top 30 most-played songs chart, published by the Radia.sk website.

Big on Spotify

In a short span of time, Lipa has managed to rise to fame and win major awards.

It was three years ago, in 2018, when she won her first two Brits, including the best female solo artist. In that same year, she took home two Grammys. Lipa was then named the best new artist. She was also awarded for her track Electricity, crowned the best dance recording.

video //www.youtube.com/embed/oygrmJFKYZY

In 2021, she grabbed two more Brit awards. Not only did she become the best female artist again, but her 2020 sophomore album Future Nostalgia was named the British album of the year. At this year’s Grammy Awards, Future Nostalgia was named the best pop vocal album.

Furthermore, Lipa has grown into one of the most streamed artists on Spotify. Her song Don’t Start Now has been streamed more than 1.7 billion times.

New Rules, One Kiss and Levitating are other songs of Lipa’s that have received more than a billion streams. Lipa will present these and other big hits to Slovak fans live after next year’s American and UK tours.