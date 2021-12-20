Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

20. Dec 2021 at 11:22  I Premium content

Fewer people in hospitals, restaurants and cafés won't open

The government will reconsider the valid rules only after the New Year, Omicron may complicate matters.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: TASR/AP)

Despite the gradually decreasing number of hospitalised Covid patients, Slovakia will not switch back to regional rules.

The Covid automat warning system, with a different alert at the district level based on epidemic indicators, had been valid until the lockdown imposed in the country starting on November 25, 2021. Shortly before, the number of hospitalised patients with Covid-19 had exceeded 3,200 for the first time, a number that the Health Ministry earlier indicated as the limit beyond which hospitals would be at a risk of collapsing.

The number of patients in hospitals dropped below 3,000 last week for the first time in a month. On December 19, hospitals reported that they were treating 2,984 Covid patients.

In response to the calls of some coalition politicians to revert to the Covid automat warning system, the Health Ministry advises maintaining caution.

SaS and Sme Rodina want to open restaurants

Coronavirus

