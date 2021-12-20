Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

20. Dec 2021 at 13:50

Parliament hinted at what the passing of Heger’s reforms will look like

Matovič’s first state budget also clears parliament, but the finance minister keeps part of the money on hold.

Michaela Terenzani
Finance Minister Igor Matovic (left) during the parliamentary session on his first state budget. Boris Kollar (bottom right) and his Sme Rodina did not support the reforms in parliament. Finance Minister Igor Matovic (left) during the parliamentary session on his first state budget. Boris Kollar (bottom right) and his Sme Rodina did not support the reforms in parliament. (Source: SITA)

Welcome to your weekly commentary and overview of news from Slovakia. MPs have passed the state budget and two more major reforms. Nothing stands in the way of an international arrest warrant for former SIS head, EU court rules. Hospital admissions are down, but experts fear Omicron. Rescuers and Fico end up at the police station. Check out what this second pandemic Christmas will be like in Slovakia.

Scroll down to find the PDF version of the December print issue of The Slovak Spectator.

Heger’s government ticks off three major votes

Even though an array of issues have exposed the ruling coalition’s rather precarious majority in parliament lately, MPs got to work last week and passed some key laws ahead of the Christmas break.

With 91 votes from the 146 MPs present, parliament passed next year’s state budget, as drafted by Finance Minister Igor Matovič. Officially, the budget counts on a deficit of 4.94 percent of GDP, but only on condition that parliament passes three constitutional laws that should ensure a more frugal approach to the public debt in the future: a pension reform, an expenditure cap, and a debt brake.

Last Week in Slovakia

Top stories

Illustrative stock photo

Fewer people in hospitals, restaurants and cafés won't open

The government will reconsider the valid rules only after the New Year, Omicron may complicate matters.


3 h
One of Košice artist Július Jakoby's mosaics, damaged by the reconstruction of a primary school in Košice, has been recently saved by a local artist.

Košice covering rare artwork under polystyrene insulation is quite a gaffe

Local authorities did not realise the value of two mosaics. Their mistake, now being fixed, was discovered in 2017.


17. dec
Spišská Nová Ves students are waiting for visitors to come to the Jewish cemetery in the town at the end of June 2021.

Cemetery continues telling the story of Spiš Jews

A history teacher and students saved the only Jewish monument in Spišská Nová Ves over a decade ago.


18. dec
Illustrative stock photo

Pandemic Christmas in Slovakia: Hotels reopen, family visits allowed (Q&A)

Here is what you need to know about the measures coming into force on Christmas Day.


18. dec

