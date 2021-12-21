Slovakia has vaccines for children but registration has not been launched

Neighbouring countries have already started the vaccination.

The first vaccines meant for children aged five to 11 arrived to Slovakia on December 17. Vaccination has not started yet.

“We can confirm the first doses of the vaccination substances meant for children in the age category between five and 11 years,” said Health Ministry’s spokesperson Zuzana Eliášová on December 17, as quoted by the Sme daily. There are 274,000 doses of the vaccine in the December batch.

She said that the registration for vaccination will be launched in December and the first children will be vaccinated this month.

“Along with the National Health Information Centre we will announce the early launch of registration,” a spokesperson said.

The Sme daily reported that vaccination could be launched shortly before Christmas or between the holidays. However, on December 21, no registration has been launched for children.

Neighbouring countries vaccinating

Among neighbouring countries, Austria was the first to vaccinate children in the age category of five to 11 in mid-November. Some federal provinces of Austria provide the vaccination of children without registration. Some Bratislava parents went with their children to get a jab in Vienna.

In Hungary, vaccination opened on December 8 and in the Czech Republic on December 13. Poland has also already started with the vaccination of this age category.

Low interest

In mid-September, an AKO poll for Joj television showed low interest in vaccinating smaller children against Covid in Slovakia. Only 4 percent of respondents would definitely vaccinate their child.

Since October, there has been an exception for children in the age category of five to 11 who have serious diagnoses, Covid-19 being a serious threat for them.