Support for mandatory vaccination increased slightly in December

A majority of people think that the state is insufficient in ensuring the public follows the epidemic measures.

Support for mandatory vaccination against Covid has increased slightly in Slovakia. There are approximately as many respondents who approve of mandatory vaccination for chosen groups of inhabitants as those who refuse it.

This stems from the results of the continuous poll How Are You Slovakia? conducted by the Slovak Academy of Sciences together with the communication agency Seesame and marketing company MNFORCE.

The most recent poll was conducted between December 12 and 16, 2021. Almost 39 percent of respondents support mandatory vaccination for everyone who can get vaccinated, taking into consideration their health condition. About 52 percent of respondents refuse it.