Arriving in Slovakia from the UK, Denmark or Norway? Register for a PCR test, ministry says

The test will be free for incomers from these countries.

The Health Ministry asks all inhabitants of Slovakia who are arriving in the country either from the UK, Denmark or Norway, to register at www.korona.gov.sk and request a PCR test. This test will be free for incomers from these countries.

The ministry is responding to concerns over the Omicron variant, which has become dominant in the UK and causes the uncontrolled spread of Covid-19. The situation is significantly deteriorating in Denmark and Norway as well, according to the ministry.

“The Health Ministry, therefore, asks everyone returning from the UK, Denmark and Norway, even the fully-vaccinated, to register for free PCR testing,” the ministry announced.

Due to the rapidly spreading omicron mutation in the UK and other countries, it is essential that people stay in quarantine and do not meet anyone outside their home until they receive the test result, the ministry wrote.

At the same time, the obligation to register in eHranica for all those returning from abroad to Slovakia still applies. There have been seven confirmed cases of Omicron in Slovakia as of December 21.

How to register for a PCR test 1. Go to www.korona.gov.sk and choose “Registration for PCR test”. 2. When choosing between the options in the section “Vyberte príznaky alebo dôvod vyšetrenia” (Choose symptoms or reason of the examination), mark the reason “Prišiel som zo zahraničia” (I arrived from abroad). 3. From the list of countries, choose either the UK, Denmark or Norway. Source: Health Ministry

