Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
21. Dec 2021 at 17:33

Arriving in Slovakia from the UK, Denmark or Norway? Register for a PCR test, ministry says

The test will be free for incomers from these countries.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: TASR/AP)

The Health Ministry asks all inhabitants of Slovakia who are arriving in the country either from the UK, Denmark or Norway, to register at www.korona.gov.sk and request a PCR test. This test will be free for incomers from these countries.

Our paywall policy

The Slovak Spectator has decided to make all the articles on the special measures, statistics and basic information about the coronavirus available to everyone. If you appreciate our work and would like to support good journalism, please buy our subscription. We believe this is an issue where accurate and fact-based information is important for people to cope.

The ministry is responding to concerns over the Omicron variant, which has become dominant in the UK and causes the uncontrolled spread of Covid-19. The situation is significantly deteriorating in Denmark and Norway as well, according to the ministry.

“The Health Ministry, therefore, asks everyone returning from the UK, Denmark and Norway, even the fully-vaccinated, to register for free PCR testing,” the ministry announced.

Due to the rapidly spreading omicron mutation in the UK and other countries, it is essential that people stay in quarantine and do not meet anyone outside their home until they receive the test result, the ministry wrote.

At the same time, the obligation to register in eHranica for all those returning from abroad to Slovakia still applies. There have been seven confirmed cases of Omicron in Slovakia as of December 21.

How to travel to and from Slovakia during COVID-19 Read more 

How to register for a PCR test

1. Go to www.korona.gov.sk and choose “Registration for PCR test”.

2. When choosing between the options in the section “Vyberte príznaky alebo dôvod vyšetrenia” (Choose symptoms or reason of the examination), mark the reason “Prišiel som zo zahraničia” (I arrived from abroad).

3. From the list of countries, choose either the UK, Denmark or Norway.

Source: Health Ministry

More on coronavirus development in Slovakia

Coronavirus

Top stories

News digest: Three more Omicron cases confirmed in Slovakia

Rules for returning to schools will be fine-tuned during the holidays. People arriving in Slovakia from certain countries are asked to register for a PCR test.


6 h
Illustrative stock photo

Support for mandatory vaccination increased slightly in December

A majority of people think that the state is insufficient in ensuring the public follows the epidemic measures.


7 h
Czech MFA Jan Lipavsky and Slovak MFA Ivan Korcok.

Dialogue with Russia must not lead to the drawing of red lines, says head of Slovak diplomacy

Slovakia welcomes assurances from the US that Europe's security will not be discussed without Europe.


13 h
Finance Minister Igor Matovic (left) during the parliamentary session on his first state budget. Boris Kollar (bottom right) and his Sme Rodina did not support the reforms in parliament.

Parliament hinted at what the passing of Heger’s reforms will look like

Matovič’s first state budget also clears parliament, but the finance minister keeps part of the money on hold.


20. dec

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)
Skryť Close ad