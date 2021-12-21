Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
21. Dec 2021 at 19:44  I Premium content

Slovak national parks won't need to envy Poland and Ukraine anymore

The parliament passed a national park reform that environmentalists praise as a step towards the development of sustainable tourism, but zoning plans needed.

Nina Hrabovska Francelova
Nina Hrabovská Francelová
Jánošíkove Diery in Malá Fatra national parkJánošíkove Diery in Malá Fatra national park (Source: TASR)

Slovak national parks will attain the European level in terms of the environment and nature protection, which should happen after the amendment approved last week by the parliament.

The main change of the reform involves the transition of state-owned land to another ministry. The state-owned land should no longer be managed by the Agriculture Ministry, but by the Environment Ministry under the rules.

This should result in the unified management of state-owned lands located within the national parks.

“This significant step has removed a historical anomaly in the administration of the national parks,” said General Director of State Nature Protection governmental organisation, Dušan Karaska, as quoted by the TASR newswire. “By approving the proposed reform, we have embarked on the path of the sustainable protection of our most valuable territories.”

The unified management and legal subjectivity of national parks will not only increase the quality of nature protection, but also improve the socio-economic development of the regions concerned, Karaska opined.

Environment Minister Ján Budaj expects Slovak national parks to soon resemble their counterparts abroad. The approved reform is a chance for the regions to gain money from the EU recovery fund, he added.

“I want to have national parks we will be proud of at the end of the process, and where local inhabitants will regard the protection of nature and natural wealth not as a hindrance to the region's development, but as the basic tool for better future and overall development,” said OĽaNO MP Jaromír Šíbl, one of the lawmakers who authored the reform, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

The passed reform is more the beginning of changes, observers agree. A lot will depend on the zoning of the national parks.

Next step: zoning

As of April 1, 2022, when this amendment becomes effective, only the administration of state-owned lands will move to the individual administration of Tatra National Park, Pieniny National Park and Slovenský Raj National Park.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Top stories

News digest: Three more Omicron cases confirmed in Slovakia

Rules for returning to schools will be fine-tuned during the holidays. People arriving in Slovakia from certain countries are asked to register for a PCR test.


6 h
Illustrative stock photo

Support for mandatory vaccination increased slightly in December

A majority of people think that the state is insufficient in ensuring the public follows the epidemic measures.


7 h
Czech MFA Jan Lipavsky and Slovak MFA Ivan Korcok.

Dialogue with Russia must not lead to the drawing of red lines, says head of Slovak diplomacy

Slovakia welcomes assurances from the US that Europe's security will not be discussed without Europe.


13 h
Finance Minister Igor Matovic (left) during the parliamentary session on his first state budget. Boris Kollar (bottom right) and his Sme Rodina did not support the reforms in parliament.

Parliament hinted at what the passing of Heger’s reforms will look like

Matovič’s first state budget also clears parliament, but the finance minister keeps part of the money on hold.


20. dec

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)
Skryť Close ad