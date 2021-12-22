Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

22. Dec 2021 at 17:07

Registration for vaccination of children launched, first jabs given after New Year's

There are 22 centres around Slovakia that will administer the vaccine for this age group.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: TASR/AP)

The vaccine against Covid is now available for children aged five to 11 in Slovakia. Registration has been launched at korona.gov.sk through the regular form for the first dose.

Children will be vaccinated with the Comirnaty vaccine by Pfizer and BioNTech; the child’s dose is one-third of the adult dose. The child's legal guardian or authorised adult must be present when the child gets vaccinated.

Until now, the vaccination of children aged five to 11 was reserved for children who could potentially suffer a serious case of the disease based on a doctor's recommendation. Hundreds of such children have been vaccinated in Slovakia.

As of December 22, registration for the vaccination of children between five and 11 is possible without a doctor’s recommendation.

Same registration form

Vaccination will be ongoing in the chosen vaccination centres in each region. In the future, it should be widened to paediatrician offices.

Registration is available at https://vakcinacia.nczisk.sk/registracia. The place and date of the vaccination will be sent to the parent via text message and e-mail as usual. The first children of this age category will likely receive a jab at the beginning of 2022.

The Health Ministry adds that a booster dose of the Covid vaccine is meant for people older than 18. Children will not be administered a booster dose.

Where children 5 to 11 will be vaccinated

(LCVC is a large-capacity vaccination centre)

Košice Region

  • LCVC Košice
  • Children Faculty Hospital Košice

Prešov Region

  • LCVC Prešov
  • LCVC Poprad
  • LCVC Humenné

Bratislava Region

  • LCVC Bratislava National Football Stadium
  • Biont

Trnava Region

  • LCVC Trnava
  • LCVC Dunajská Streda
  • LCVC Skalica

Žilina Region

  • Dolnooravská Hospital Dolný Kubín
  • Hornooravská Hospital Trstená
  • University Hospital Martin

Trenčín Region

  • Faculty Hospital Trenčín
  • Hospital with outpatient’s clinic Prievidza with seat in Bojnice
  • Hospital with outpatient’s clinic Považská Bystrica
  • Hospital with outpatient’s clinic Myjava
  • Nemocnica na okraji mesta, Partizánske

Nitra Region

  • Faculty Hospital with outpatient’s clinic Nové Zámky
  • LCVC Nitra

Banská Bystrica Region

  • LCVC Banská Bystrica
  • LCVC Zvolen

Source: Health Ministry

