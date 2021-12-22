Registration for vaccination of children launched, first jabs given after New Year's

There are 22 centres around Slovakia that will administer the vaccine for this age group.

The vaccine against Covid is now available for children aged five to 11 in Slovakia. Registration has been launched at korona.gov.sk through the regular form for the first dose.

Our paywall policy The Slovak Spectator has decided to make all the articles on the special measures, statistics and basic information about the coronavirus available to everyone. If you appreciate our work and would like to support good journalism, please buy our subscription. We believe this is an issue where accurate and fact-based information is important for people to cope.

Children will be vaccinated with the Comirnaty vaccine by Pfizer and BioNTech; the child’s dose is one-third of the adult dose. The child's legal guardian or authorised adult must be present when the child gets vaccinated.

Until now, the vaccination of children aged five to 11 was reserved for children who could potentially suffer a serious case of the disease based on a doctor's recommendation. Hundreds of such children have been vaccinated in Slovakia.

As of December 22, registration for the vaccination of children between five and 11 is possible without a doctor’s recommendation.

Same registration form

Vaccination will be ongoing in the chosen vaccination centres in each region. In the future, it should be widened to paediatrician offices.

Registration is available at https://vakcinacia.nczisk.sk/registracia. The place and date of the vaccination will be sent to the parent via text message and e-mail as usual. The first children of this age category will likely receive a jab at the beginning of 2022.

The Health Ministry adds that a booster dose of the Covid vaccine is meant for people older than 18. Children will not be administered a booster dose.

Where children 5 to 11 will be vaccinated (LCVC is a large-capacity vaccination centre) Košice Region LCVC Košice

Children Faculty Hospital Košice Prešov Region LCVC Prešov

LCVC Poprad

LCVC Humenné Bratislava Region LCVC Bratislava National Football Stadium

Biont Trnava Region LCVC Trnava

LCVC Dunajská Streda

LCVC Skalica Žilina Region Dolnooravská Hospital Dolný Kubín

Hornooravská Hospital Trstená

University Hospital Martin Trenčín Region Faculty Hospital Trenčín

Hospital with outpatient’s clinic Prievidza with seat in Bojnice

Hospital with outpatient’s clinic Považská Bystrica

Hospital with outpatient’s clinic Myjava

Nemocnica na okraji mesta, Partizánske Nitra Region Faculty Hospital with outpatient’s clinic Nové Zámky

LCVC Nitra Banská Bystrica Region LCVC Banská Bystrica

LCVC Zvolen Source: Health Ministry

