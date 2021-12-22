Restaurants should reopen on January 3 for the vaccinated and recovered

The economy minister wanted to open as soon as possible.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

The government came to an agreement on the reopening of gastronomic facilities. Restaurants, cafés, bars and other gastronomic facilities can reopen from January 3, 2022, for the vaccinated and people who have recently recovered from Covid-19. They should operate up to 50 percent capacity.

Investment Minister Veronika Remišová (Za Ľudí) confirmed this after Wednesday’s governmental session, stating that it was a compromise.

Restaurants and similar facilities remain closed during the holidays. The only exception is restaurants in hotels, which can serve accommodated guests.

Pandemic Christmas in Slovakia: Hotels reopen, family visits allowed (Q&A) Read more

Economy Minister Richard Sulík (SaS) told the press that he would like to open restaurants as soon as possible. He did not agree with the proposal of Health Minister Vladimír Lengvarský (OĽaNO nominee) to do so on January 9.

Minister Remišová and Speaker of Parliament Boris Kollár (Sme Rodina) also lobbied for reopening restaurants sooner.

Closing after two weeks?

Minister Lengvarský has the full support of PM Eduard Heger (OĽaNO) when it comes to reopening restaurants.

“We have to seek a balance between reopening and the protection of public health,” Heger said, adding that he thinks the agreement they have come to is a good one.

Finance Minister Igor Matovič (OĽaNO) said he proposed the earlier opening of restaurants but only for the vaccinated. He opined that it is a sustainable solution for those vaccinated with three doses.

“I am a bit afraid that we will open on January 3 but close two weeks after,” he added.