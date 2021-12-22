Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

22. Dec 2021 at 17:17

Three Czech and Slovak Christmas movies to watch on Netflix with English subtitles

Until recently, the movies Cosy Dens and Three Wishes for Cinderella were on Netflix.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: Unsplash)

Some traditional and modern Slovak and Czech Christmas movies have made it to Netflix. They are accompanied by English subtitles.

Until recently, the classic movies Cosy Dens and Three Wishes for Cinderella were also on Netflix. However, these are currently unavailable on Netflix in the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

The Feather Fairy (1985)

A fairy who controls the weather saves a boy’s life and raises him in her home. One day, he falls for a human girl and returns to the mortal realm.

S tebou mě baví svět (1983)

Three men looking forward to their annual husbands-only retreat in the countryside are persuaded by their wives to bring their children along.

The Magic Quill (2018)

The devil’s magic quill keeps a tight record of sins. But when this precious artifact is stolen, a demon must find a way to make things right again.

