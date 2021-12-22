Travellers flying to Slovakia from high-risk countries need a negative PCR test before boarding

The Transport Ministry has set this condition for airlines flying from high-risk countries to Slovakia.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

Airlines flying from high-risk countries to Slovakia will be obliged to ensure only people with a negative PCR test result no older than 72 hours board the plane.

The Transport Ministry has set this condition, which will apply as of December 25.

Travellers flying from high-risk countries must show the test result before boarding. This measure, which takes into account the obligation for passengers imposed by the ordinance of the Public Health Office, applies only to flights from high-risk countries.

“In practice, this means that the tests will be checked at check-in in the country from which the passenger departs, while the PCR test must not be older than 72 hours,” said Transport Minister Andrej Doležal (nominee of Sme Rodina), as quoted by the SITA newswire.

All people older than 12 years and 2 months have to have a negative PCR test result when departing high-risk countries.

The Transport Ministry said that the ban on civilian flights from seven African countries is still valid until December 31, 2021.

These include Botswana, Eswatini (formerly Swaziland), Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe. The ban also applies to flights from Slovakia to these countries.

The list of countries to which this measure does not apply, ie boarding the plane is not conditioned with a negative PCR test (also available on the ministry's website):

Albania, Andorra, Armenia, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Croatia, Cuba, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Vatican, Iceland, Italy, Ireland, Israel, Japan, Jordan, Kosovo, Latvia, Lebanon, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macau, Malta, Mexico, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, San Marino, Serbia, Singapore, Slovenia, Spain, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Turkey, UAE, Ukraine, USA.