24. Dec 2021 at 15:25

Light park opens in Liptov, the only one of its kind in Slovakia

New attraction built out of 150,000 lights. The highest record created by seven-metre-tall elephant.

Ľubica Stančíková
(Source: OOCR Liptov)

Unique light park opens near aquapark in Liptovský Mikuláš on December 27. Visitors should arrive after 16:00 to enjoy it as much as possible.

The light park is inspired by fairy tales and animals. Ten people were building a magic forest for 12 days and arrived to Slovakia in 15 lorries.

Besides Slovakia, similar parks can be found in Innsbruck, Austria; Malmö, Sweden; Düsseldorf, Germany; or in the botanical garden of Warsaw University.

Walk connected to learning

“The world of animals and nature itself is fascinating. In the winter months it becomes dark early and so we searched for a way to support our concept in the evening hours as well,” explained Juraj Dzuroška, manager of the exhibition Lumagica Zookontakt. “The result is magical forest full of lights. We have almost 150,000 of them. There is no similar exhibition in Slovakia or in the surroundings.”

The magically lit forest will be accompanied by a moose, which tells its son stories about the animals that inhabit the forest.

“This is how we wanted to get into the light park aspect of education in an attractive form,” Dzuroška added.

"The new Liptov attraction will officially open on Monday, December 27, 2021. The tallest light installation at the exhibition is a seven-metre elephant, under which it is even possible to walk. The interactive tree, which lights up and plays melodies by stepping on keyboards, is also interesting,” added Katarína Šarafínová, PR manager of the Regional Tourism Organization Region Liptov.

Visitors will be able to see the exhibition until April 2022. Entrance to the magical light forest area is possible only in accordance with valid epidemiological rules. At present, it is under OP regime, for vaccinated and recovered people.

