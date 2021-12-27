The Czech Republic toughens up entry conditions for foreigners

The new rules came into force on December 27.

Incomers who are not Czech citizens or residents should prepare for changes when entering Czechia.

Starting on Monday, December 27, Czechia requires foreigners to present a negative PCR test no older than 72 hours when crossing the border, regardless of the country they are coming from. Under the previous regime, only incomers from countries with high risk (red) or very high risk (dark red) of Covid transmission had to show the test. Slovakia has been listed as a country with a very high risk of Covid transmission from November 1.

The obligation also applies to people who have been vaccinated against Covid and those who have recovered from the disease in the last six months. The only exception are people vaccinated with a booster, children under 12 years of age, and children aged 12-18 who have been fully vaccinated (boosters not required).

Moreover, incomers still have to fill in the Public Health Passenger Locator Form prior to their arrival.

In addition, they have to undergo another PCR test on the 5th-7th day after their arrival. Although these people are not required to self-isolate, they need to wear FFP2 respirators outside of their accommodation until they receive a negative test result. The requirement to take the second test does not apply to fully vaccinated incomers (a second dose is enough) and those recently recovered.

The changes were adopted in order to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant.

The following people are exempt from the abovementioned rules:

cross-border workers;

people transiting through the Czech Republic (the transit has to last no more than 12 hours);

people from neighbouring countries who spend less than 24 hours in the Czech Republic (this does not apply to those coming to Czechia between December 30 and January 1).

