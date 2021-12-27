Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

27. Dec 2021 at 17:27  I Premium content

Not all medical workers will receive the bonus

Doctors and nurses had only three days to register. Moreover, the remuneration will be lower than presented.

Michal Katuška
Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: TASR)

At least 10,333 medical workers either failed or did not want to register for a one-off state bonus amounting to €350 gross, which they are to receive in January 2022 along with their December salary.

The state gave doctors, nurses and other medical professions only three days to register – from Monday, December 20 to Wednesday, December 22 – through an online form at the website of the National Health Information Centre (NCZI) in order to receive the money.

The actual number of medical workers who will not receive the bonus may be even higher. The Health Ministry originally planned to pay out more than €50 million to 107,000 workers in hospitals, outpatient departments and other facilities. Yet, the number of medical staff members in Slovakia may be higher. The latest available data for 2019 suggest there were 111,000 workers.

Altogether 96,822 registered for the bonus.

