Avian flu confirmed in three Slovak towns

State vets ordered several measures.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

The Regional State Veterinary and Food Administration in Žilina received a report about eight dying domestic fowls in a small breeding stud in Malá Bytča on December 26.

Inspectors ensured the taking of samples to examine whether the poultry was infected with avian flu. The results were positive, regional daily My Žilina wrote.

Another occurrence of avian flu was detected in Piešťany in the death of swans near the Váh River.

Ľubomír Lorinčák from the Regional Veterinary and Food Administration in Trnava stated that the avian flu was also confirmed in the non-commercial breeding of hens near Hlohovec. The breeder eliminated the farms, ordering he measures still in place at the location, the SITA newswire reported.

Application of measures

State vets define the buffer zone with a radius of 10 kilometres from the site of the finding in Malá Bytča. Municipalities near Bytča and Hlohovec and Piešťany have to write down all the breeding of poultry and birds in their villages.

Farmers are obliged to ensure the location of their poultry or bred birds so that they do not come into contact with wild animals. They also have to increase the biological safety of birds, like through disinfection for instance.

If breeders detect any symptoms of avian flu on their farms, such as a decrease in feeding and water intake, a decrease in egg production or increased mortality, they must immediately report this to the Regional Veterinary and Food Administration. The administration has banned the transport of birds, dead or alive.