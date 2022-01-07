Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
7. Jan 2022 at 13:07

Bratislava's forested Malý Slavín area gets a fresh look

The restoration of other public places is in the pipeline.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
New look of Malý Slavín recreational area.New look of Malý Slavín recreational area. (Source: Courtesy of MIB)

Malý Slavín, a war memorial and a popular tourist spot in the Small Carpathian forests above Bratislava, has gotten a new look. The area located on the route between Bratislava's boroughs of Záhorská Bystrica and Rača now features new shelters and fireplaces. The memorial of two Soviet soldiers who perished on April 1, 1945, a well and sports fields have been renewed, too.

“Malý Slavín, a popular stop for tourists, athletes, parents with children and seniors, currently offers much better opportunities for leisure,” the Bratislava Metropolitan Institute (MIB) said in a press release. “The original place was in poor technical condition and had to be repaired regularly.”

The adjustments to the green areas will be made when the weather is more suitable.

The reconstruction of Malý Slavín began in the middle of 2021 and the total costs amount to almost €103,000 euros. This is one of the projects of the Živé Miesta (Living Places) programme, the aim of which is to restore long-neglected public spaces in Bratislava.

Other projects in Bratislava’s city forests are in the pipeline. In the spring, the transformation of ammunition depots on Pekná Cesta road is to be completed, where the original game keeper’s lodge will be restored. At the same time, the first works on the restoration of the buffet in the Partizánská Lúka meadow will begin in the spring. The revitalisation of public spaces in the Kamzík area is planned for the summer.

Bratislava

Top stories

A US Black Hawk during a military training at Lešť base.

Heger backs agreement with the US, brands the claims of losing sovereignty as misleading

Controversy over defence agreement with the US after General Prosecutor's Office voiced objections.


3 h
Illustrative stock photo

Bratislava questions census results as it frets over 2022 income

Worries lockdowns in coming year could take a further bite out of city revenues.


21 h
December governmental session, PM Eduard Heger in the middle

Upcoming elections to show the country's mood. Eventful 2022 expected in Slovakia

PM Heger will mark one year in his post. Observers agree he is most likely to stay.


5. jan
Zuzana Dlugošová was appointed Chair of the Office for the Protection of Whistleblowers in February 2021.

Woman protects whistleblowers: no fines yet, but police investigations underway

Zuzana Dlugošová on why she wanted to lead the Office for Protection of Whistleblowers and what cases her team deals with.


5. jan

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)
Skryť Close ad