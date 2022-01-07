Culture facilities open as of Monday

Covid automat alert system remains switched off.

Cinemas and other cultural venues can re-open as of Monday. (Source: Courtesy of Kino Lumiére)

Theatres, cinemas and other cultural facilities will be allowed to reopen on Monday, January 10, for people who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 and those who have recovered from the disease (OP mode). The visitor limit is set at 50 people, the Culture Ministry said in a press release, citing an agreement approved at the cabinet's online session on Friday, January 7.

“Vaccination is a way out of the pandemic and a way to make culture accessible to people,” said Culture Minister Natália Milanová (OĽaNO), as cited by the SITA newswire. “After long political negotiations that I had with the prime minister, the health minister and consultations with experts, we have made progress.”

More information will be provided by the Health Ministry and the exact conditions will be determined by an ordinance of the Public Health Office (ÚVZ).

The cabinet also extended the halting of the alert system, known as the Covid automat, to January 18. This alert system was initially halted during the curfew, which ends on Sunday, January 9.

“As the curfew ends on the following Sunday, the alert system would automatically apply from Monday. So the cabinet had to decide on the extension of its halting,” said Zuzana Eliášová, spokesperson of the Health Ministry.

This means that the senior hygienist will not adopt any measures related to limiting the operation of outlets and mass events stemming from the alert system. There will also be no updates of the Covid risk level maps of individual districts.