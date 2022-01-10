Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

10. Jan 2022 at 17:20

General prosecutor plans to celebrate the anniversary of the Russian prosecutor’s office

Maroš Žilinka has been criticised by both coalition politicians and Slovak MEPs.

Compiled by Spectator staff
General Prosecutor Maroš ŽilinkaGeneral Prosecutor Maroš Žilinka (Source: SME)

Shortly after he criticised the defence agreement with the United States, the news emerged that General Prosecutor Maroš Žilinka will attend the 300th anniversary of establishing the Russian prosecutor’s office.

As the Denník N daily reported, he will be the sole head of the prosecutor’s office from the Visegrad Group (V4) countries to attend the celebrations in Moscow.

Russia is not considered a democratic state, and the local prosecutor’s office acts as the defender of Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime, prosecuting his critics and turning them into political prisoners, according to Denník N. In addition, Russian General Prosecutor Igor Krasnov is on the EU sanction list for violating human rights.

“Slovakia’s general prosecutor will attend the celebrations of the 300th anniversary of the Russian prosecutor’s office on January 11-13, 2022, together with the representatives of 34 countries and international institutions, such as the Council of Europe, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), and the International Association of Prosecutors,” the General Prosecutor’s Office told Denník N.

General prosecutor damns defence deal, challenges Heger government’s foreign policy Read more 

The Office's spokesperson failed to answer questions in relation to the Russian general prosecutor being on the sanctions list, and whether any other top prosecutor from EU countries will be present, according to the daily.

The visit was meanwhile criticised by some coalition MPs as well as several MEPs from Slovakia.

This is not the first time Žilinka will meet with Krasnov. They met in July 2021 in Moscow, and Žilinka even said that they would like to deepen their cooperation, Denník N wrote.

Calls to cancel the trip

