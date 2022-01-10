More people will be allowed to cultural events

The cabinet will also set new conditions for other mass events.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

The conditions for holding mass events, including cultural ones, will be changed.

Our paywall policy: The Slovak Spectator has decided to make all the articles on the special measures, statistics and basic information about the coronavirus available to everyone. If you appreciate our work and would like to support good journalism, please buy our subscription. We believe this is an issue where accurate and fact-based information is important for people to cope.

All such events should be held in the OP regime, meaning that only people fully vaccinated against Covid and those recovered from the disease in the past 180 days will be allowed to participate, as the cabinet agreed at its January 10 online session.

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

In addition, there will be three types of events based on which organisers will have to follow certain conditions:

low-risk events: participants required to wear an FFP2/KN95 respirator, banning of eating and drinking, seating required, without singing and cheering; 100 people max. or no more than 50 percent of capacity;

participants required to wear an FFP2/KN95 respirator, banning of eating and drinking, seating required, without singing and cheering; 100 people max. or no more than 50 percent of capacity; moderate-risk events: participants required to wear an FFP2/KN95 respirator, fixed seating or standing required; 100 people max. or 25 percent of capacity;

participants required to wear an FFP2/KN95 respirator, fixed seating or standing required; 100 people max. or 25 percent of capacity; high-risk events (like weddings, funeral feasts, parties, balls, discos): participants recommended to wear an FFP2/KN95 respirator, eating and drinking allowed; 20 people max., list of participants required.

Culture facilities open as of Monday Read more

The Public Health Authority (ÚVZ) is expected to issue respective ordinances with more details in the coming days.

The changes come after criticism of the conditions for reopening cultural venues, which allowed only 50 people. The limit has been criticised by several personalities active in culture, including the representatives of theatres.

Despite the changed conditions, the Let’s Open Culture initiative said that they insist on their conditions, which include setting systemic measures in place regardless of circumstances and over the long term, said representative Pavol Smolka.

Read more about the coronavirus developments in Slovakia: