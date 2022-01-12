Not even prominent owners helped save companies from bankruptcy. The year 2022 may be even worse

The number of restructurings increased as well.

The network of hairdressing salons under the Pierot brand went bankrupt in 2021. (Source: Pierot SK)

Slovakia saw the highest number of companies going bankrupt last year since 2016 – altogether 270, as stems from data of the CRIF – Slovak Credit Bureau company.

The increase in bankruptcies resulted from the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the postponement of problems that occurred already in 2020. Some of the companies had prominent founders and owners.

Neither is the outlook for 2022 optimistic. Observers predict that the development will be impacted by the rising energy prices and problems in the supply chain. It is thus possible that this year will even exceed the previous one.

Oligarchs behind the bankrupt companies