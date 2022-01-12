Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
12. Jan 2022 at 11:55  I Premium content

Senior citizens with working kids should get a higher pension, labour minister proposes

The Finance Ministry and the Council for Budgetary Responsibility do not agree with the proposal.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: Sme)

Seniors who have working kids in Slovakia could see an increase in their pensions by €20 to €60 per month. The change would happen after the parental bonus is introduced, as proposed by Labour Minister Milan Krajniak (Sme Rodina).

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

The parental bonus would increase the pensions of 816,000 seniors who raised 2.3 million working children. Krajniak assumes that the implementation of the parental bonus would cost about €550 million. The ministry has set aside €758 million for the year 2023.

Minister Krajniak expects that 90 percent of working children will use the possibility to increase their parents' pension. The proposal awaits the government’s approval.

Finances from social insurer

“The unemployment rate is much lower than we expected; the state and social insurer have saved considerable sources,” Krajniak said, as quoted by the SITA newswire.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Hnutie SME RODINA

Top stories

News digest: Slovakia responds to Omicron with new measures

No lockdowns expected during Omicron wave. Cabinet okays defence agreement and judicial reform. Petra Vlhová has small crystal globe for slalom.


6 h
Illustrative stock photo

Sex without consent means rape. New definition proposed in Slovakia

Justice Ministry drafts the change in an amendment, joining other countries addressing the question of consent concerning sexual intercourse.


11 h
Illustrative stock photo

Long wait for PCR test results. Testing capacities limited by Omicron

It is estimated that half of the infected will not have access to PCR tests.


13 h
Petra Vlhová

Vlhová celebrates historic success, looks towards Olympics

She won the small crystal globe for the second time.


13 h

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
Skryť Close ad