Senior citizens with working kids should get a higher pension, labour minister proposes

The Finance Ministry and the Council for Budgetary Responsibility do not agree with the proposal.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

Seniors who have working kids in Slovakia could see an increase in their pensions by €20 to €60 per month. The change would happen after the parental bonus is introduced, as proposed by Labour Minister Milan Krajniak (Sme Rodina).

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

The parental bonus would increase the pensions of 816,000 seniors who raised 2.3 million working children. Krajniak assumes that the implementation of the parental bonus would cost about €550 million. The ministry has set aside €758 million for the year 2023.

Minister Krajniak expects that 90 percent of working children will use the possibility to increase their parents' pension. The proposal awaits the government’s approval.

Finances from social insurer

“The unemployment rate is much lower than we expected; the state and social insurer have saved considerable sources,” Krajniak said, as quoted by the SITA newswire.