Cabinet greenlights defence agreement with the USA

The deal still needs to be ratified by the parliament.

The cabinet approved the Defence Cooperation Agreement with the United States at its January 12 session.

The agreement still needs the green light by the parliament, and ratification by the president.

Before the cabinet session, the agreement was approved by the Security Council as well, as the TASR newswire reported.

The agreement should enable the US armed forces to use military airports in Kuchyňa (a village near Malacky) and Sliač, as well as other premises if approved, and be valid for 10 years. After this period expires, the agreement can either continue to be valid, or can be terminated with a one-year notice period.

The US armed forces will use the selected facilities for training, manoeuvres, transit, staff accommodation and the deployment of forces. The ratification will also make it possible to transport, place and store military machines, reserves and material in selected premises.

At the same time, Slovakia should receive information about supplies and suppliers in advance, TASR reported.

Infrastructure in Slovak hands

By ratifying the agreement, Slovakia will relinquish its pre-emptive right to exercise criminal jurisdiction over US armed forces members. The Slovak authorities can cancel the relinquishment if the case has special importance for Slovakia.