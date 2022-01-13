Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
13. Jan 2022 at 10:48  I Premium content

Changes at police: investigators of corruption cases appointed to top posts

More changes are expected.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
l-r: NAKA head Ľubomír Daňko, first police vice president Branko Kišš, interim police chief Štefan Hamran and second police vice president Damián Imrel-r: NAKA head Ľubomír Daňko, first police vice president Branko Kišš, interim police chief Štefan Hamran and second police vice president Damián Imre (Source: SITA)

Several investigators of top corruption cases have been appointed to the leading posts at the Police Corps.

Branko Kišš and Damián Imre have been named the new vice presidents, while the National Criminal Agency (NAKA) will be led by Ľubomír Daňko, who used to be at the helm of the Očistec (Purgatory) team. This team worked on the case in which former police chief Tibor Gašpar and several former police representatives face charges.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

In addition, investigator Ján Čurilla, who still faces charges for the alleged manipulation of witness testimonies, will become the deputy head of the NAKA’s Bratislava branch, and Peter Juhász has been appointed deputy head of the NAKA’s West branch. The former served in the past as head of the Očistec team, and the latter led the Kuciak team, investigating the murder of investigative journalist Ján Kuciak and his fiancée Martina Kušnírová.

The new leading representatives have been presented by interim Police Corps President Štefan Hamran, even though he has not been officially appointed to the post yet. He stressed that the nominations are not political and he chose them himself.

How an anti-team dismantled an elite police team with the help of the secret service Read more 

“These people can bring the results our society has been waiting for,” Hamran said, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

The interim police chief has implemented other changes at the Police Corps Presidium and regional police headquarters.

Vice presidents speak English

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Štefan Hamran

Top stories

Entering the Covid ward.

Hospitals aren’t ready to face the Omicron variant. Many nurses have left

Estimates say that the government has three weeks to prepare.


3 h

News digest: Slovakia responds to Omicron with new measures

No lockdowns expected during Omicron wave. Cabinet okays defence agreement and judicial reform. Petra Vlhová has small crystal globe for slalom.


19 h
Illustrative stock photo

Sex without consent means rape. New definition proposed in Slovakia

Justice Ministry drafts the change in an amendment, joining other countries addressing the question of consent concerning sexual intercourse.


12. jan

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
Skryť Close ad