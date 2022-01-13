Changes at police: investigators of corruption cases appointed to top posts

More changes are expected.

Several investigators of top corruption cases have been appointed to the leading posts at the Police Corps.

Branko Kišš and Damián Imre have been named the new vice presidents, while the National Criminal Agency (NAKA) will be led by Ľubomír Daňko, who used to be at the helm of the Očistec (Purgatory) team. This team worked on the case in which former police chief Tibor Gašpar and several former police representatives face charges.

In addition, investigator Ján Čurilla, who still faces charges for the alleged manipulation of witness testimonies, will become the deputy head of the NAKA’s Bratislava branch, and Peter Juhász has been appointed deputy head of the NAKA’s West branch. The former served in the past as head of the Očistec team, and the latter led the Kuciak team, investigating the murder of investigative journalist Ján Kuciak and his fiancée Martina Kušnírová.

The new leading representatives have been presented by interim Police Corps President Štefan Hamran, even though he has not been officially appointed to the post yet. He stressed that the nominations are not political and he chose them himself.

“These people can bring the results our society has been waiting for,” Hamran said, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

The interim police chief has implemented other changes at the Police Corps Presidium and regional police headquarters.

Vice presidents speak English