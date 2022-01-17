Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
17. Jan 2022 at 11:33

General prosecutor signs Moscow cooperation agreement with sanctioned Russian counterpart

The cooperation is valid 2022 and 2023.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
Maroš ŽilinkaMaroš Žilinka (Source: SITA)

The General Prosecutor’s offices of Slovakia and Russia have decided on mutual cooperation.

General Prosecutor Maroš Žilinka and his deputy Jozef Kandera signed the cooperation agreement during Žilinka's work trip to Moscow.

Skryť Remove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
Skryť Remove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

“The general prosecutors agreed that signing this programme of cooperation is not only a formal act but its implementation will bring balanced and constructive cooperation at an expert level,” Dalibor Skladan, spokesperson for the General Prosecutor’s office, told the TASR newswire.

The cooperation should be implemented in the years 2022 and 2023. It applies to the fields of corruption, extremism, cyber-criminality, ecological crimes as well as the protection of dependent children and people with health disabilities.

Žilinka was criticised in Slovakia for travelling to Moscow to celebrate the 300th anniversary of the Russian prosecutor’s office. Russian General Prosecutor Igor Krasnov is on the sanction list of the EU for violating human rights.

General prosecutor plans to celebrate the anniversary of the Russian prosecutor’s office Read more 

The spokesperson said that Žilinka and Kandera participated in the anniversary celebrations “together with representatives of the prosecutor’s offices and justice ministries from more than 30 countries, such as Belgium, Bosna and Herzegovina, Greece, Italy, Moldova, Norway, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia and Croatia.”

Žilinka negotiated the mutual cooperation with the General Prosecutor of Slovenia Drago Šketa. He also met with President of the International Association of Prosecutors Cheol-Kyu Hwang. The Slovak delegation of the General Prosecutor’s Office visited the Slovak Embassy in Moscow too.

General Prosecutor’s Office rejects Slovak-American defence agreement Read more 

Top stories

Covid-19 vaccinations start for young kids as Omicron wave begins to hit

Jabs and chance to return to normal life may help child mental health, expert suggests.


14. jan
EC President Ursula von der Leyen speaking at the 2021 World Economic Forum in Davos, taking place online.

The Davos crowd might consider meeting online from here on out

With a little luck, even the caviar companies will survive.


16. jan
PM Eduard Heger (right) and Mathias Cormann (left), Secretary-General of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)

OECD to Slovakia: get more people vaccinated as an immediate priority

Reforms needed for recovery and future growth, OECD stated in its survey of Slovakia, warns about effects of ageing on the economy.


13. jan

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
Skryť Close ad