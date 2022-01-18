Hygienists have adjusted some rules. Check the main changes

The government has announced new anti-pandemic rules that should apply as of January 19. But the Public Health Authority, which issues ordinances with specific details of the rules, made some changes to what was originally announced.
The main changes in place as of January 19:
The obligation to also wear a respirator outdoors (not only indoors), if a person remains at a distance of less than two metres from strangers, or when a person is at a mass event (also applies when strangers are further than two metres away.)
There will be a new regime OP+, required when entering fitness centres, wellness centres, aquaparks, hotels, as well as parties, weddings and funeral feasts.
More shops that could have been opened under the “basic” regime will be accessible; it will be possible to enter them without vaccination, a test or recovery. These will be stores that sell clothes and shoes, office and school materials, needs for children, libraries and others.
- Hotels and other short-term accommodation facilities will have not limited capacity for guests (75 percent until now).
- Restaurants and other gastronomy facilities will not have limited capacity for their customers (50 percent until now).
- Museums and galleries will have the possibility of running group-guided tours.
- The obligatory testing of unvaccinated employees will remain at once a week (the proposal stated about twice a week) at least until the end of January. People with a contraindication from vaccination do not have to be tested.
- The announced shortening of the recovery status of a person from 180 days after recovery to 90 days after recovery has been postponed. People who recovered from Covid more than 180 days ago will comply with the OP and OTP regimes.
