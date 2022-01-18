Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
18. Jan 2022 at 11:49

Hygienists have adjusted some rules. Check the main changes

Testing of unvaccinated employees remains at a frequency of once a week.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
(Source: TASR)

The government has announced new anti-pandemic rules that should apply as of January 19. But the Public Health Authority, which issues ordinances with specific details of the rules, made some changes to what was originally announced.

Skryť Remove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
Skryť Remove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

Our paywall policy

The Slovak Spectator has decided to make all the articles on the special measures, statistics and basic information about the coronavirus available to everyone. If you appreciate our work and would like to support good journalism, please buy our subscription. We believe this is an issue where accurate and fact-based information is important for people to cope.

The main changes in place as of January 19:

  • The obligation to also wear a respirator outdoors (not only indoors), if a person remains at a distance of less than two metres from strangers, or when a person is at a mass event (also applies when strangers are further than two metres away.)

  • There will be a new regime OP+, required when entering fitness centres, wellness centres, aquaparks, hotels, as well as parties, weddings and funeral feasts.

  • More shops that could have been opened under the “basic” regime will be accessible; it will be possible to enter them without vaccination, a test or recovery. These will be stores that sell clothes and shoes, office and school materials, needs for children, libraries and others.

  • Hotels and other short-term accommodation facilities will have not limited capacity for guests (75 percent until now).
  • Restaurants and other gastronomy facilities will not have limited capacity for their customers (50 percent until now).
  • Museums and galleries will have the possibility of running group-guided tours.
  • The obligatory testing of unvaccinated employees will remain at once a week (the proposal stated about twice a week) at least until the end of January. People with a contraindication from vaccination do not have to be tested.
  • The announced shortening of the recovery status of a person from 180 days after recovery to 90 days after recovery has been postponed. People who recovered from Covid more than 180 days ago will comply with the OP and OTP regimes.

More on coronavirus development in Slovakia

Coronavirus

Top stories

News digest: Omicron not prevailing yet, but new measures will be applied

New rules come into force tomorrow. Some flights from Košice suspended. Train carrier will not dispatch dozens of trains.


46m
Entry conditions change as the Omicron wave is set to arrive in Slovakia.

UPDATED: Booster dose opens way to vast benefits. These are Slovakia's measures against Omicron (Q & A)

The new OP+ regime grants benefits to people with three doses or a combination of vaccine and recovery from Covid. Rules should apply all through the wave, government promises.


17. jan
Foreign Affairs Minister Ivan Korčok (left) and Defence Minister Jaroslav Naď (right)

Slovak-US defence pact encounters fierce resistance

A planned bilateral defence agreement between NATO allies Slovakia and the US has highlighted once again the sharp divisions that exist in Slovak politics and society over Russia.


7 h

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
Skryť Close ad