Tatra attraction contributes to light pollution, environmentalists say

Permission is not needed in the built-up area, according to the operator.

The treetop walk in Bachledova Dolina valley, a popular attraction located in an area with second-degree protection, is illuminated by lights in the evening.

The district office says that the operator of the attraction does not need permission for the lights. However, environmentalists argue they contribute to light pollution. They plan to check on the illuminated attraction.

Three times per week

The lighting of the treetop walk and tower in Bachledova Dolina was promoted by the operator of the attraction on its website and social media pages.

55,000 lights have been used to light it up. It should be illuminated three times per week between 16:00 and 21:00 until the end of the winter season.