Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

19. Jan 2022 at 11:53  I Premium content

Fourth dose of Covid vaccine not necessary, most medical experts agree

Send the vaccines to Africa, infectious disease expert Vladimír Krčméry says.

Ján Krempaský
(Source: TASR)

Most medical experts in Slovakia do not consider a fourth dose of the vaccine against Covid necessary. There might be a new vaccine in the autumn available, with which vaccination against Covid will be conducted like the vaccination against seasonal influenza, once a year and voluntarily.

The European Medicines Agency and World Health Organisation also do not recommend the fourth dose. However, countries like Israel have already launched vaccination with the fourth dose.

In Slovakia, 48 percent of the population is fully-vaccinated, but only some 22 percent have received a booster dose. The third dose is, according to experts, needed protection against the Omicron variant, which might become the dominant variant in Slovakia within days.

No more fourth

