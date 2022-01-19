Slovak Philharmonic is a first-class institution people outside Bratislava rarely see perform

Marián Turner became the General Director of the Slovak Philharmonic in January 2022. (Source: Marko Erd for the Sme daily)

He started as a flautist, played with the orchestras of Slovak Public Radio, the Slovak Philharmonic, and the Slovak folk dance companies Lúčnica and SĽUK. He studied foreign languages, and received an offer to take on a managerial role in an international orchestra. In the mid-1990s, he began to prefer managerial work to playing the flute.

Marián Turner was head of Lúčnica for almost 15 years before he was named the General Director of the Slovak Philharmonic in January, following a prior public hearing.