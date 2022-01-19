Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
19. Jan 2022 at 21:08  I Premium content

Slovak Philharmonic is a first-class institution people outside Bratislava rarely see perform

Marián Turner, a former flautist, has become the new Slovak Philharmonic head. His priority is to fully reopen the institution to live audiences.

author
Peter Getting
External contributor
Marián Turner became the General Director of the Slovak Philharmonic in January 2022. (Source: Marko Erd for the Sme daily)

He started as a flautist, played with the orchestras of Slovak Public Radio, the Slovak Philharmonic, and the Slovak folk dance companies Lúčnica and SĽUK. He studied foreign languages, and received an offer to take on a managerial role in an international orchestra. In the mid-1990s, he began to prefer managerial work to playing the flute.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

Marián Turner was head of Lúčnica for almost 15 years before he was named the General Director of the Slovak Philharmonic in January, following a prior public hearing.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Bratislava

Skryť Close ad