President gives conditional support for US defence agreement

Opposition attacks president’s 'most serious failure'.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

President Zuzana Čaputová supports Defence Cooperation Agreement (DCA) between Slovakia and the US. She considers it a way of strengthening defence cooperation with allies.

“We are a NATO member country and this should contribute to cooperation,” Čaputová said.

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

She does not think the DCA would in any way harm Slovak sovereignty. The President also noted that 23 out of 29 NATO countries have such an agreement.

Čaputová made the statement after she met with PM Eduard Heger (OĽaNO) and Speaker of Parliament Boris Kollár earlier this week, as well as Foreign Affairs Minister Ivan Korčok and Defence Minister Jaroslav Naď, to discuss the agreement.

President lays down a condition