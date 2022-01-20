Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
20. Jan 2022 at 17:47  I Premium content

President gives conditional support for US defence agreement

Opposition attacks president’s 'most serious failure'.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
President Zuzana ČaputováPresident Zuzana Čaputová (Source: SITA)

President Zuzana Čaputová supports Defence Cooperation Agreement (DCA) between Slovakia and the US. She considers it a way of strengthening defence cooperation with allies.

“We are a NATO member country and this should contribute to cooperation,” Čaputová said.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

She does not think the DCA would in any way harm Slovak sovereignty. The President also noted that 23 out of 29 NATO countries have such an agreement.

Čaputová made the statement after she met with PM Eduard Heger (OĽaNO) and Speaker of Parliament Boris Kollár earlier this week, as well as Foreign Affairs Minister Ivan Korčok and Defence Minister Jaroslav Naď, to discuss the agreement.

President lays down a condition

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Top stories

News digest: President says conditional yes to US-Slovak defence agreement

Quarantine in Slovakia could be cut. Slovak median salary at €1,288 gross in 2021.


2 h
The Covid-19 pandemic has changed the way of learning foreign languages.

Pandemic brings down barriers but also prices in language teaching

An English class cannot be cheaper than a manicure, says language school founder.


19. jan
School children who were taught by Ashling Murphy hold pictures of their teacher outside St Brigid's Church, Mountbolus, Ireland, at the end of her funeral on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. Hundreds of mourners in Ireland attended the funeral mass of the 23-year-old schoolteacher whose murder has reignited the debate on how to tackle violence against women.

Slovak charged with killing an Irish teacher

He has been taken into custody. The next trial will be held on January 26.


9 h
Policeman at Slovak-Ukrainian border

State reconsiders its duty towards asylum seekers

Asylum seekers now rely on NGOs. A new amendment should change that.


13 h

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
Skryť Close ad