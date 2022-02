Medieval paintings and crosses discovered during church reconstruction.

The facade of the Church of St John the Baptist in Liptovský Ján underwent a big transformation in the past two years. (Source: Ľubica Stančíková)

Extensive restoration work has taken place in recent years at the Church of St John the Baptist in the village of Liptovský Ján in the Žilina Region.

The facade of the church underwent the biggest transformation, on which restorers reconstructed the last architectural arrangement and decoration dating to the second half of the 17th century, as reported by the My Liptov website.