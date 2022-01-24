Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
24. Jan 2022 at 17:42

Train connections will continue to disappear

Most cancelled train connections between Bratislava and Trnava.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
The main railway station in Bratislava.The main railway station in Bratislava. (Source: TASR)

About three dozen regional trains around Bratislava will not be dispatched in the week between January 24 and 28 again. The reason is the lack of engine drivers and the coronavirus pandemic.

The state-run passenger carrier ZSSK cancelled nearly 50 trains last week, and 80 trains the week before in western Slovakia for the same reasons.

Skryť Remove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
Skryť Remove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
Dozens of trains cancelled this week in western Slovakia Read more 

The situation is still developing and might change during the week, ZSSK said.

The highest number of trains will be cancelled on the route between Bratislava and Trnava – altogether 28 in both directions the entire day. In one case, the reason is a missing engine, as reported by the SITA newswire.

In addition, three morning trains from Bratislava’s Nové Mesto borough to Pezinok, from Pezinok to the main station in Bratislava, and from Galanta to Petržalka borough have been cancelled.

“ZSSK apologises for the inconvenience and the reduced comfort of travelling,” it wrote in a statement, as quoted by SITA.

Passengers can address the contact centre between 8:00 and 20:00 for the latest information on the trains.

Top stories

News digest: No plans to withdraw Slovak diplomats from Kyiv

Scenarios drafted for potential war between Russia and Ukraine. Home isolation shortened. Trains around Bratislava will be lacking again.


2 h

Slovakia throws itself into the Omicron wave

A mixture of wishful thinking and ‘I’m-done-with-this’ attitudes could prove damaging.


6 h
Vyšné Nemecké-Uzhhorod border crossing between Slovakia and Ukraine.

War in Ukraine would change Slovakia, too

The country would brace itself to welcome people running across the eastern border.


10 h
Ukrainian forces during military exercise.

There goes the neighbourhood

The parallels between Russia’s approach to Ukraine and Hitler’s to Czechoslovakia in 1938 are uncanny.


23. jan

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
Skryť Close ad