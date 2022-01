Three Slovak banks will launch instant payments on February 1.

The three largest banks in Slovakia will launch instant payments on February 1 of this year. (Source: Marko Erd for SME)

You want to pay a repairman for fixing your dishwasher, but you realise you do not have cash. From February, you can pay him in a few seconds without having to run to the nearest ATM or count on him to possess a payment terminal.

