Number of working foreigners dropped in December

The number of citizens of other states working in Slovakia decreased by 824 in the y-o-y comparison.

The number of foreigners working in Slovakia by the end of last year decreased. In the last month of 2021, there were 68,200 foreigners working in Slovakia, 395 people fewer than in November.

In the y-o-y comparison, the share of foreign workers in Slovakia decreased by 824, according to the data of the Central Office of Labour, Social Affairs and Family.

Ukrainians prevailing

The most numerous group of foreigners working in Slovakia are Ukrainians, the SITA newswire reported. The last month brought 27 Ukrainians to the Slovak labour market and their number increased to 19,500.

The number of Serbian workers decreased by 259 people to 9,200.

Among EU citizens, Romanians make up the majority share with 7,000 workers in Slovakia, followed by 6,000 workers from the Czech Republic and about 5,100 from Hungary.

Most work in Bratislava

Three out of ten foreigners in Slovakia were working in Bratislava by the end of the last year; 22,000 foreigners were employed in five districts of Slovakia’s capital.

Second is the district of Trnava, where 4,500 foreigners work.

There were also 1,600 working foreigners in Malacky. On the other hand, only 11 foreigners were working by the end of the last year in the district of Medzilaborce in eastern Slovakia.