Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

26. Jan 2022 at 11:17

Disney+ will be launched in Slovakia this summer

The company is expanding to 42 countries, including Slovakia.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: Unsplash)

The Walt Disney Company confirmed that it will launch its streaming service Disney+ this summer in 42 countries and 11 territories of Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Among the newest recipients of the popular streaming service are Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Poland and Hungary.

Disney+ will offer stories known to the whole world but also original content and thousands of series and episodes produced by Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and others.

Slovak dubbing

Slovak website Živé.sk reported that the mass production of Slovak dubbing has been ongoing for several months.

It is reportedly a bigger contract and the production is conducted by several dubbing studios in Slovakia. They cannot confirm this as they have signed non-disclosure agreements.

Besides the original content of Disney+, a Slovak language option should also be added to older content.

HBO Max also postponed

HBO Max was originally scheduled to arrive in Slovakia in 2021. HBOGO is currently available, but the arrival of this streaming platform was also postponed.

Živé.sk reported that HBO Max should be launched in Slovakia in less than a month, on February 22, 2022.

