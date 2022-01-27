State lines up booster jabs for teenagers

Decision on third dose expected within days.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

Slovakia is to open up booster vaccinations for kids ages 12-17, despite the European Medicines Agency having not yet approved a third dose for teenagers.

The Health Ministry is expected to announce the decision within days.

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

“Next week at the latest,” said chief paediatrician Elena Prokopová. “We have to have this sorted out by February 1.”

The Health Ministry confirmed it is preparing the plans. But it said that children would be able to get a booster vaccine “solely at the request of a parent”. It did not give further explanation.

At present, those under the age of 18 are not eligible for a third dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, except in individual cases of over-5s with serious health conditions and only if the jab is approved by a paediatrician.