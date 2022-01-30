Items in shopping cart: View
30. Jan 2022 at 15:05

Warning against strong wind around the country

The weather is causing complications on the roads.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Weather is causing complications on the roads. Weather is causing complications on the roads. (Source: Twitter Zelená vlna / FB B. B. Bombarová)

The Slovak Hydrometeorological Institute (SHMÚ) issued the highest-degree warnings against strong wind for most districts of Slovakia on January 30.

The highest, third-degree warnings against wind are in place in the mountains as well as in some districts in the west of the country. In the northern regions, firefighters have been hard at work removing the damages caused by the strong wind, including a number of road accidents.

The train connection between Bratislava and the Czech city of Brno has been temporarily interrupted due to a tree fallen on the train tracks.

The SHMÚ reported on Sunday afternoon that the wind may reach 120 km per hour in the western-Slovak districts of Pezinok, Nitra, Hlohovec, Piešťany and Trnava. The third-degree warning is in place for these districts at least until 18:00.

"The probability of extraordinary damages and risk to human lives is very high," SHMÚ wrote.

The police have also published several recommendations and warnings. People are asked not to leave their homes unless necessary.

