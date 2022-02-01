Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

1. Feb 2022 at 11:35

From a petrol station to a bowling alley, Bratislava approves new monuments

The Slovak capital's list of monuments protects almost 600 objects.

Compiled by Spectator staff
A 1943 petrol station in decline that once stood in Bratislava's Nové Mesto borough.A 1943 petrol station in decline that once stood in Bratislava's Nové Mesto borough. (Source: Courtesy of MÚOP)

When brothers Rudolf and Oldřich Zikmunds opened a new filling station at the corner of Račianska and Jarošova in Bratislava’s Nové Mesto back in 1943, they couldn't have known that it would be declared a monument one day.

The brothers, one of the first operators of filling stations in Czechoslovakia, owned almost 400 stations in 1927.

“The station had been one of the last petrol stations from the first half of the 20th century preserved in Slovakia before its demolition [in 2020],” Zuzana Zvarová from the Bratislava Institute for the Protection of Monuments (MÚOP) said.

The station in decline, in addition to artworks, memorials and other historical buildings, was one of 23 objects in Bratislava added to the list of the city’s monuments at the end of last year.

“The purpose of the list is to remind people of the importance of the landmarks, events and personalities that were part of the history of our city,” MÚOP head Ivo Štassel said.

Since 2011, when the list was approved by Bratislava councillors, the number of monuments on the list has increased to 572, excluding recent additions.

New Bratislava monuments (2021):

  1. Historical petrol station, 1943, Račianska St., Nové Mesto
  2. Dove of Peace, 1984, Dolnozemská St., Petržalka
  3. Desire to Fly, 1989, 10 Hálova St., Petržalka
  4. Peace, 1985, 1 Osuského St., Petržalka
  5. Message of Peace, 1982, Budatínska St., Petržalka
  6. Historical station Propeller, 1930, Rázusovo Embankment, Old Town
  7. Encounter, 1990, 16 Hálova St., Petržalka
  8. Historical industrial object from the late 19th century, 31 Mýtna St., Old Town
  9. former Pruger-Wallner Garden, 1926, Havlíčkova St., Old Town
  10. Astronaut, 1963-66, Hečkova St., Rača
  11. Sun Horse, 1966, Račianske Mýto crossroads, Nové Mesto
  12. The Injured, the 1960s, Krajinská St., Podunajské Biskupice (park)
  13. The Seated, 1963, Krajinská St., Podunajské Biskupice (park)
  14. Girl, the 1960s, Krajinská St., Podunajské Biskupice (park)
  15. Welders, the 1960s, Vlčie Hrdlo, Ružinov
  16. Pasienky Swimming Pool, the 1960s, 4 Junácka St., Nové Mesto
  17. Kolkáreň (Bowling Alley), 1962, 31 Trnavská Rd., Nové Mesto
  18. Nové Mesto Railway Station, 1952, Tomášikova St., Nové Mesto
  19. Hviezda (dormitory), 1977-78, 38 Kukučínova St., Nové Mesto
  20. Šprinclov Majer (farm), 1727, Rybničná St., Vajnory
  21. Displacement of Hungarian Families Memorial, 1947, Vetvárska St., Podunajské Biskupice
  22. Displacement of Slovak Families Memorial, 1952, 2 Žatevná St., Dúbravka
  23. Former factory "Patrónka" (1st Jewish transport from Bratislava), Mlynská Dolina, Karlova Ves

Bratislava

