Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

2. Feb 2022 at 11:55

Skier Vlhová has three attempts to win the ultimate prize, an Olympic medal

Four years ago in South Korea, Petra Vlhová was one of the favourites, but she failed. Since then, she has become more experienced.

author
Juraj Berzedi
External contributor
Petra Vlhová crosses the finish of the giant slalom at the Women's World Cup in Kronplatz, Italy, on January 25, 2022. Petra Vlhová crosses the finish of the giant slalom at the Women's World Cup in Kronplatz, Italy, on January 25, 2022. (Source: Gabriele Facciotti for AP)

Just one piece is missing from the puzzle. After winning the title of world champion in 2019 and a large crystal globe last season, the skier Petra Vlhová will fight for another sports trophy.

Slovakia at the 2022 Winter Olympics

Fifty Slovaks will take part in the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing in February.

Petra Vlhová

