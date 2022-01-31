Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

31. Jan 2022 at 17:19

Hygienists fail to trace contacts. They ask people to do it themselves

This involves those infected people met within two days before the sample was taken.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: TASR)

People who test positive during the Omicron wave should show initiative and contact their close contacts themselves.

Our paywall policy:

The Slovak Spectator has decided to make all the articles on the special measures, statistics and basic information about the coronavirus available to everyone. If you appreciate our work and would like to support good journalism, please buy our subscription. We believe this is an issue where accurate and fact-based information is important for people to cope.

This concerns people they met within two days since their sample, which later returned positive, was taken or two days before the person developed symptoms, as stems from a manual published by the Public Health Authority (ÚVZ).

The reason is that the regional public health authorities are failing to trace the contacts of positively tested people in the environment where the highly contagious Omicron variant dominates and the number of positively tested people is increasing so rapidly.

Home isolation will be shorter Read more 

This is why they decided to change their methodology. When tracing contacts, they prefer unprocessed positive cases identified in the past two days who can still be traced, children aged six to 18 years, and people older than 65 years, the TASR newswire reported.

Also people working in nursing homes or outpatient social care facilities will be given priority.

In addition, not every close contact will be invited to take a Covid test, usually taken on the fifth day after being in touch with a person who tested positive, due to an expected high increase in new daily cases and a shortage of testing capacities. The decision on whether to take the test will be made by a general practitioner.

Close contacts

Close contacts being people who were in touch with a person who tested positive, did not wear an FFP2 respirator and:

  • were in direct physical contact;
  • or spent more than five minutes at a less than two-metre distance;
  • or spent more than five minutes inside or in an enclosed space;
  • or travelled on the same means of transport for more than five minutes.

Source: ÚVZ ordinance

More on the coronavirus developments in Slovakia:

Coronavirus

Related topics: Úrad verejného zdravotníctva

