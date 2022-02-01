Shorter isolation and new exception. Rules for entering Slovakia will change

They will come into force on February 4.

Several changes await people who decide to enter Slovakia starting this Friday, February 4.

Every incomer older than 12 years and two months will be required to fill in the eHranica online form and present the confirmation to the police officers or regional public health officials when asked (cross-border commuters and selected groups, like truck drivers and train/bus/plane crews, are exempt).

People then have to enter self-isolation that will be shortened from 10 to five days, if they have no symptoms (people coming to Slovakia before February 4 still have to self-isolate for 10 days). This means that people who arrive in Slovakia on February 4 have to self-isolate until February 9 (included). They can start moving freely on February 10.

They can also end their isolation sooner if they receive a negative PCR test result that can be taken as soon as they enter the country. Yet, the Public Health Authority (ÚVZ) warns that given the expected surge in new cases, testing capacities may be exhausted and it will be more difficult to get a date for a PCR test.

People who are fully vaccinated or those who have recovered from Covid in the past 180 days will be exempt from self-isolation. The cap for the validity of vaccination will be shortened from one year to nine months from February 4.

The requirement to self-isolate also does not apply to people holding a diplomatic passport if their foreign trip is linked to the performance of their functions and duties.

Moreover, the ÚVZ cancelled the list of at-risk countries where first Omicron cases appeared with special rules for those coming from them. This means all incomers will have to stick to the abovementioned rules.

At the same time, a PCR test will no longer be required when arriving from the UK.

Fully vaccinated and recovered People are considered fully vaccinated if: at least 14 days have passed since receiving the second shot of a two-dose vaccine, but no more than nine months after the final jab;

at least 21 days have passed since receiving the jab of a single-dose vaccine, but no more than nine months from the final jab;

at least 14 days have passed since receiving the first shot of a vaccine that was administered within 180 days since recovering from Covid, but no more than nine months from the final jab. People are considered recovered from Covid if no more than 180 days have passed before entering the country.

