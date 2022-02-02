State paid €127 million for vaccination bonuses, other cheques on the way

More than 422,000 seniors picked up their cheques at the post office.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

More than 422,000 seniors picked up a cheque of €300 value at the post office for getting the third dose of the vaccination, stated the Finance Ministry which evaluated the data of paying benefits to seniors over 60 years.

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

Overall, there almost €127 million was paid by the end of January, the TASR newswire reported.

Three doses

As the press department of the ministry reported, Monday was the last day for seniors to get vaccinated and fulfil the basic conditions to gain financial benefit.

The exception applies to seniors who were vaccinated with the single-dose vaccine Janssen by January 15. They have time for a booster shot until March 15, 2022.

The ministry claimed that the Slovak post office will send the remaining €300 cheques to seniors for vaccination with a booster dose in the upcoming days. The ministry asks seniors for patience.

Seniors who were vaccinated without registration or in the office of the general practitioner do not have to fear they will lose the financial bonus. Their data is being processed and the ministry will then send it to the Slovak post office information about payments.

Ministry asks for patience

The ministry expects that they will start to send cheques of €200 to seniors who are vaccinated with only two doses in the second half of February.

The ministry, together with the National Health Information Centre (NCZI) and Slovak post office, also deals with individual complaints, such as a wrong addresses, names, or unsent cheques.

The ministry also noted several cases when the date of birth on the cheque was wrong. The ministry said that in this case, if all other data on the cheque are correct, financial aid can be paid at a branch of the Slovak post office.