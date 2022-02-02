Firms can now apply for reimbursement of testing costs

Economy Ministry will repay the costs for two months.

Firms can now ask for reimbursement of costs for obligatory testing of employees, the Economy Ministry stated.

It is possible to submit requests electronically via the website of the public administration.

The Economy Ministry recommends submitting one request for both months of December and January in order to lower the administrative burden.

€4 or €5 per test

The ministry expects tens of thousands of applications, which will be demanding to process. The ministry therefor asks entrepreneurs for patience and cooperation and assures that there will be enough time to submit the request to repay the costs for testing.

At the same time, the ministry said it will not send information regarding the approval of an application, but only a notification of non-approval, so that applicants have the opportunity to submit a new corrected application.

The so-called OTP regime at workplaces, meaning that only a person with confirmation of vaccination, recovery or negative test, can enter the workplace, is valid in Slovakia as of December.

The ministry will repay €5 per one test for December and €4 per test on January. The additional euro will be reimbursed by the state for the costs associated with testing each employee.

The Economy Ministry estimates the cost of reimbursing the mandatory testing of employees for the months of December and January at approximately €60 million. The ministry has already asked the Finance Ministry for this amount.

What changes in February

The OTP regime at workplaces is also valid in February, said Health Minister Vladimír Lengvarský. How the testing in companies will continue afterwards is not clear for now.

The Economy Ministry stated last week that it does not plan to prolong the validity of the testing manual which ended with the last day of January.

The ministry claimed that it will negotiate with the Public Health Authority regarding the next steps and added that the government will also deal with the topic.

The ministry added that until this is issue solved, entrepreneurs do not have to fear any sanctions.