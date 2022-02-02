Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

2. Feb 2022 at 17:28

Mandatory testing of employees will end

It will stop after public health officials issue a respective ordinance.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: TASR)

Employers will no longer have to mandatorily test their staff members before they enter the workplace.

The cabinet approved the proposal to cancel the ordinance that introduced the duty of testing those employees not fully vaccinated or who did not recover from Covid in the past 180 days, back in late November 2020.

“It’ll be up to everyone to protect themselves, to get tested, but we alleviated employees of this duty today and will leave it up to them on how to approach this issue,” said Economy Minister Richard Sulík (SaS) on February 2, as quoted by the SITA newswire.

Officially, testing in companies will end after the Public Health Authority (ÚVZ) issues a respective ordinance. It should be published by the end of this week.

The Economy Ministry meanwhile launched a scheme for reimbursing testing in companies for December and January.

No reason to test in the current situation

Health Minister Vladimír Lengvarský (OĽaNO nominee) also confirmed the end of mandatory testing in companies.

He said that the current model of testing staff once a week does not make sense under current conditions.

Moreover, several companies that are part of the critical infrastructure of the state, like energy and water companies, already test their employees more frequently, as reported by SITA.

