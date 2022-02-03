Items in shopping cart: View
3. Feb 2022 at 11:38  I Premium content

Head of national medicines agency who opposed the Russian vaccine leaves

Zuzana Baťová helped the State Institute for Drug Control make it to the top league.

Ján Krempaský
Ján Krempaský
Zuzana BaťováZuzana Baťová (Source: Sme - Marko Erd)

Zuzana Baťová came to the State Institute for Drug Control (ŠÚKL) during the rule of the Robert Fico (Smer) government, and survived the term of PM Igor Matovič (OĽaNO), who said she brings shame to science.

With the expert opinions prepared by her team, she not only prevented the use of the unlicensed Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, but also the Cuban product heberprot, which is used to treat diabetic foot and is not registered in the European Union.

The former was supported by Matovič, the latter by Fico.

Baťová faced public criticism and numerous threats for her approach. For her uncompromising attitude and courage, she received the White Crow award granted for civic courage. A few months after being awarded, she unexpectedly announced her decision to leave ŠÚKL, upon her own request. She did not provide any further reasons.

Head of medicines agency: we still don't have all data about the Russian vaccine Read more 

Štátny ústav pre kontrolu liečiv

