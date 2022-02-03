Slovak-developed Omicron antibody is effective, scientists say

Experiments show neutralisation of Covid-19 variant.

Experiments have confirmed that a monoclonal antibody developed by Slovak scientists against the Omicron coronavirus variant is effective, professor Eva Kontseková from Axon Neuroscience company, a member of the research team behind the antibody, said.

A study by the scientists about the new monoclonal antibodies had previously been published in The Lancet medical journal. One of these antibodies can bind on to a specific spot on the surface of the Omicron virus, scientists said at the time, adding that further tests were needed to confirm a neutralising effect.

In the meantime, the Slovak experts have successfully conducted these experiments, Kontseková told the TASR newswire.

Antibodies will bind on virus surface