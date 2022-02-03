Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
3. Feb 2022 at 17:24  I Premium content

Slovak-developed Omicron antibody is effective, scientists say

Experiments show neutralisation of Covid-19 variant.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: SITA/AP)

Experiments have confirmed that a monoclonal antibody developed by Slovak scientists against the Omicron coronavirus variant is effective, professor Eva Kontseková from Axon Neuroscience company, a member of the research team behind the antibody, said.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

A study by the scientists about the new monoclonal antibodies had previously been published in The Lancet medical journal. One of these antibodies can bind on to a specific spot on the surface of the Omicron virus, scientists said at the time, adding that further tests were needed to confirm a neutralising effect.

In the meantime, the Slovak experts have successfully conducted these experiments, Kontseková told the TASR newswire.

Antibodies will bind on virus surface

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Coronavirus

Top stories

News digest: Jabs abroad no longer a problem

Triage tents set up outside hospitals. Inflation rose much more than expected in January.


2 h
Robert Fico, protest in Bratislava, January 26

Reversal of fortune: Robert Fico is on course to lead the most popular party again

Smer is only as strong as its opponents are weak, notes political analyst.


9 h
Prešov

Mandatory testing of employees will end

It will stop after public health officials issue a respective ordinance.


2. feb
Petra Vlhová crosses the finish of the giant slalom at the Women's World Cup in Kronplatz, Italy, on January 25, 2022.

Skier Vlhová has three attempts to win the ultimate prize, an Olympic medal

Four years ago in South Korea, Petra Vlhová was one of the favourites, but she failed. Since then, she has become more experienced.


2. feb

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
Skryť Close ad