News digest: Skier carries Slovak hopes as Winter Olympics begin

Slovakia signs the Defence Cooperation Agreement with the USA, an iconic Bratislava bus is to get a full makeover, and the movie '322' is voted Slovak Film of the Century.

Good afternoon. The weekend is coming and we have prepared a quick summary of the main news of the day in our Friday, February 4, 2022 edition of Today in Slovakia. We wish you a pleasant read.

For weekend tips and reads, check out ourSpectacular Slovakia weekly roundup. This week, Peter Dlhopolec writes about the Paris Swamps, an award-winning book on philosophy, and making a bird feeder at Bratislava Zoo.

Slovakia and US sign Defence Cooperation Agreement

Defence Minister Jaroslav Naď and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken signed the US-Slovak Defence Coopration Agreement in Washington on February 3. (Source: Courtesy of Slovak Foreign Affairs Ministry)

Slovak Defence Minister Jaroslav Naď (OĽaNO) on Thursday, February 3, signed the Defence Cooperation Agreement (DCA) with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington, DC. Slovak Foreign Affairs Minister Ivan Korčok (SaS nominee) also attended the signing ceremony. The agreement, which has attracted loud criticism from opposition parties, will enter into force once it is approved by parliament and signed by President Zuzana Čaputová.

The deal, as signed, contains interpretation clauses submitted by both countries, which confirm their unanimous perception of the agreement, including mutual respect for sovereignty and law, Defence Ministry spokeswoman Martina Koval Kakaščíková commented, as quoted by the SITA newswire.

“Cooperation in defence with the United States has significantly contributed to the successful transformation and modernisation of the Slovak Armed Forces, especially the air force and the special operations force,” said Naď. “Today, we are giving this cooperation an appropriate legal basis. It is an expression of our common commitment, as allies within NATO, to transatlantic security.”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken recalled that the US and Slovakia have been security partners since 1993, the year that the independent Slovak Republic came into existence. In 2004, the two counties became NATO allies, which took US-Slovak defence cooperation to a new level.

“This agreement [the DCA] makes it easier for our militaries to coordinate on common defensive efforts, like conducting joint training exercises,” said Blinken, as quoted by the US Embassy. “It will create more regular consultation between our countries on threats to our people, to international peace and security.”

Last, iconic Ikarus bus to get full makeover

An old Ikarus bus at the Jurajov Dvor depot, pictured in 2011. (Source: Sme archive)

Dopravný Podnik Bratislava (DPB), the capital’s public transport operator, plans to renovate its last, historic Ikarus 280.08 bus. It was delivered to the company in 1987 and operated on the streets of the capital until 2003. This iconic bus was a common sight in Bratislava from the 1970s through to the early 2000s.

DPB estimates that its renovation will cost €92,800 without VAT. It is already looking, via a tender, for a company that can provide a complete restoration.

“This is the last preserved original Bratislava vehicle out of the total number of 761 buses that were delivered to Bratislava between 1974 and 1991,” states the website imhd.sk, which is dedicated to public transport in the capital.

Coronavirus and vaccination news

Feature story for today

Just one piece is missing from the puzzle. After being crowned world champion in 2019 and winning the Alpine Ski World Cup last season, skier Petra Vlhová will now compete for the major sporting trophy she has yet to claim. She is a medal contender in as many as three disciplines at the Winter Olympics, which opened in Beijing today: the giant slalom, the slalom and the combined discipline.

Our story includes a full list of Slovak athletes, and the programme for these games.