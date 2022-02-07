Items in shopping cart: View
7. Feb 2022

Tabloids have body-shamed me for years, first Slovak Idol winner says

Slovak singer Katarína Koščová, like first American idol winner Kelly Clarkson, had to digest many fat-shaming stories about herself to the present day.


Soňa Jánošová
External contributor
Slovak singer Katarína Koščová has long been portrayed as an unattractive girl by Slovak tabloid media. (Source: Vlastimil Slávik)

For many years, the tabloids have terrorised her due to her appearance and weight. Today, singer Katarína Koščová admits that it destroyed her self-confidence. “I gradually started to think of myself as disgusting,” she says. The artist openly describes her struggle with anxiety, panic attacks, and how sorting out her mental health gave her the power to deal with her physical health.

On social media, you have broached the topic of body-shaming. In your post, you describe how people have praised you for your weight loss and are asking you for advice. But some time ago, they shamed you for your body. Did that surprise you?

It surprised me. I didn't think my post was very personal. I can imagine that I could have addressed the topic in a more personal and deeper way. I feel like I just outlined the topic.

