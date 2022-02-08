Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
8. Feb 2022 at 12:22

Road builders discover cave in Liptov region

The new discovery will not impact the completion of a D1 stretch, the National Highway Company said.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
The D1 stretch between the towns Hubová and Ivachnová, Žilina Region, should be completed in late 2023.The D1 stretch between the towns Hubová and Ivachnová, Žilina Region, should be completed in late 2023. (Source: Miroslava Mlynárová for TASR)

Workers building a highway stretch in northern Slovakia have discovered a cave, interrupting critical voices of the still unfinished D1 highway for a while.

The National Highway Company (NDS) posted on Facebook on February 3 that a cavity 31 m in length and 1.5 m in height was uncovered near Čebrať Tunnel, which is a part of the Hubová – Ivachnová road stretch currently under construction.

Skryť Remove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
Skryť Remove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
Find out more about region of folklore, national parks and modern attractions in our Žilina Region Travel Guide. Find out more about region of folklore, national parks and modern attractions in our Žilina Region Travel Guide.

The new cave is expected to be larger.

A survey will follow, the national company said, before the Žilina Region decides what is going to happen with the cave.

Unexpected discovery

Construction workers came across the cave as they excavated a building notch, though previous surveys had not identified it beforehand.

“We found it at the very bottom,” the chief geologist of the highway stretch Andrej Žilka said. “Given the geological environment in which we localised it, this is a very unexpected discovery.”

Sinter decoration formed by mineralised underground water is very rich in the cave, which is quite atypical for fissure caves, the geologist added.

Fatrikum

From a geological point of view, it is part of the Fatrikum, also known as the Krížňanský Overlying Rock, Žilka noted. It is a tectonic unit of the Western Carpathians.

“When these overlying rocks are created or when they move, various tectonic faults occur. A cavity can thus form,” the geologist said.

The NDS ensured the recent discovery would not impact a deadline for completion of the highway stretch near Ružomberok. The opening is scheduled for late 2023.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guides

Top stories

News digest: Blocked speaker’s desk, boos and protests. MPs discuss defence deal

General prosecutor not allowed to speak about defence agreement, while protest was held in front of the parliamentary building. Children of foreigners often struggle in schools.


59m
From left, Foreign Ministers Ivan Korčok of Slovakia, Jan Lipavský of the Czech Republic, Dmytro Kuleba of Ukraine, and Alexander Schallenberg of Austria, pose for photo after a joint news briefing in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2022.

Slovak minister teams up for Ukraine visit with Czech and Austrian counterparts

This kind of trip would not be possible with Hungary, analyst says.


3 h
Illustrative stock photo

Foreigners' children often not welcome in Slovak schools

Their number has increased five times in the past ten years and schools are woefully unprepared.


7 h

What does one eighteen-year-old Slovak have in common with Tom Holland?

Up-and-coming artist Nina Kohout's experience in music and the industry runs deep.


5 h

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
Skryť Close ad