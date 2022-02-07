Strong wind hits Slovakia again

A second-level warning has been issued for some districts for the following days.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

People in Slovakia should prepare for strong wind. Warnings have been issued for today and the following two days.

A strong wind will hit most of the country on Monday (February 7), apart from some northern districts in Žilina Region, central Slovak districts and the northeastern districts.

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

The Slovak Hydrometeorological Institute (SHMÚ) issued a second-level warning for the city of Bratislava, nearly all of Trnava Region and the southern districts of Nitra Region, which will be in place until 13:00. The first-level warning in these areas will then be in place until 20:00.

Weather warnings for February 7-9, 2021. (Source: SHMÚ)

Selected districts in Trenčín Region and Košice Region should prepare for the first-level warning that will be in place until 20:00.

At the same time, a first- and second-level warning was issued for the mountainous areas in Banská Bystrica Region, Žilina Region and Prešov Region, and will be in place for the following two days, until Wednesday (February 9) noon.