Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
7. Feb 2022 at 11:38

Strong wind hits Slovakia again

A second-level warning has been issued for some districts for the following days.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: SME)

People in Slovakia should prepare for strong wind. Warnings have been issued for today and the following two days.

A strong wind will hit most of the country on Monday (February 7), apart from some northern districts in Žilina Region, central Slovak districts and the northeastern districts.

Skryť Remove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
Skryť Remove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

The Slovak Hydrometeorological Institute (SHMÚ) issued a second-level warning for the city of Bratislava, nearly all of Trnava Region and the southern districts of Nitra Region, which will be in place until 13:00. The first-level warning in these areas will then be in place until 20:00.

Weather warnings for February 7-9, 2021. Weather warnings for February 7-9, 2021. (Source: SHMÚ)

Selected districts in Trenčín Region and Košice Region should prepare for the first-level warning that will be in place until 20:00.

At the same time, a first- and second-level warning was issued for the mountainous areas in Banská Bystrica Region, Žilina Region and Prešov Region, and will be in place for the following two days, until Wednesday (February 9) noon.

Top stories

News digest: First candidates for Bratislava mayor and chair of Bratislava Region known

A website with job ads published a record number of job ads in January. Monoclonal antibodies will not be administered in Slovakia soon.


2 h
Smer leader Robert Fico and his deputy chairmen with the inflatable white dove they brought to the protest against the government and defence deal with the US.

Moscow or bust: Fico backs Russia, sees popularity rise

The Smer leader once called Slovakia a ‘pro-European island’. No longer.


5 h
Monoclonal antibodies

Monoclonal antibodies are no match for Omicron. Hospitals stop using them

The medication used in Slovakia is insufficient in the fight against the Covid variant.


9 h
Protest against NATO and the US in front of the Slovak Parliamentary building on February 2, 2022.

Why Russia is winning the information war in Slovakia

Fico only flirted with Russia until 2014. Why is pro-Russian rhetoric working so well for the current opposition?


6. feb

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
Skryť Close ad